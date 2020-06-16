Christina Milian Poses With 10-Year-Old Daughter In Wet Swimsuit: ‘My Best Friend’

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself with her 10-year-old daughter Violet. The 38-year-old regularly posts content via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “When You Look at Me” songstress stunned in a black swimsuit set. The top half was relatively low-cut and helped displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with numerous necklaces. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. She styled her dark long hair down which seemingly got wet from the water. The singer appeared to be makeup-free and boasted her beautiful skin complexion in the sun.

She posed alongside Violet who also wore a swimsuit with her hair in plaits.

Milian posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the duo was captured on the end of a water slide. Milian wrapped her arm around her daughter and raised her foot on the edge of the face and flashed a smile directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the pair looked to be enjoying the sunny weather. Violet looked up with her eyes closed while Milian raised one hand in the air with a happy mouth-open expression.

For her caption, the entertainer referred to Violet as her best friend.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, on her Instagram story from 19 hours ago, Milian revealed that she was in San Antonio, Texas.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 201,000 likes and over 510 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“I bet she loves being a big sister. You both look beautiful,” one user wrote.

“The two most beautiful girls in the world,” another devotee shared.

“The most delicate and true love is the love for and from daughter,” remarked a third fan, adding the love heart emoji.

“Beautiful mother and daughter,” a fourth admirer commented.

Milian is no stranger to making an impact on her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she is an ambassador for Savage X Fenty and posed in one of their bras that consisted of the colors white, blue, and yellow. Milian paired the ensemble with denim bottoms that she left half unbuttoned and accessorized with a small gold necklace, a beaded chain, and hoop earrings. She styled her dark wavy hair down and seemingly went for a natural look with light makeup and a glossy lip.