‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Gives Ciara & Ben Information About Gwen

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 suggest that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will have some very important information to spill.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Claire will tell a stunned Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) that she knows the woman in the missing person flyers that have been going up all over Salem.

Claire will give Ciara and her boyfriend Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) a huge lead when she tells them that she knows Gwen, and that she had befriended her while she was receiving treatment at Bayview Sanitarium.

The pair will be thrilled to get some news about Gwen, and will immediately want to to tell Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) the info they’ve gathered about his missing girlfriend.

As fans already know, Ciara, Ben, and Jake have been looking for Gwen because she has something in her possession that Jake needs to free Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) from the thugs who have been threatening him.

Gabi was taken prisoner by the men, who are now giving Jake a limited amount of time to give the item to them before they hurt Gabi. Finding Gwen would be the first step to setting Gabi free and returning her to her family.

Meanwhile, Gabi will be feeling that her time is running out. The men will likely grow impatient waiting for Jake to contact them, and they won’t want to deal with a hostage situation much longer.

Gabi will be terrified and know that she’ll have to do something drastic in order to get herself out of the mess she’s in and escape with her life.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jake won’t be much help to Ciara, Ben, or Gabi as he’ll be stuck at the Salem police station. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will question Jake about his involvement in Gabi’s disappearnce.

Of course, he’ll play dumb. Jake doesn’t want to involve the cops in the situation for fear of incriminating himself and landing behind bars. So, he’ll pretend like he has no idea where Gabi is.

In addition, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) are over the moon to have their granddaughter Claire back in Salem and staying at their home. However, their happiness will quickly turn sour after they realize that Claire has tricked them. It seems that Claire is starting off on the wrong foot when it comes to regaining her old life back in Salem.