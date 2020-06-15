Brittany Cartwright ‘Overwhelmed’ As She Leans On Husband Jax Taylor Amid Mom’s Health Scare, Racism Scandal

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star is facing serious personal and professional woes.

Brittany Cartwright is leaning on her husband as she faces one of the most difficult chapters of her life.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, is reportedly “beyond overwhelmed” following her mom Sherri Cartwright’s recent medical emergency and the racism scandal that has hit her Bravo reality show.

A source close to the Bravo star told Us Weekly that days after defending herself against racism allegations from former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers, Brittany’s focus is now on her mother’s health. Sherri Cartwright reportedly suffered serious complications during bladder surgery and is in the ICU in a Kentucky hospital.

“She’s being hit at all angles,” the insider said of Brittany. “This week has been a lot for her. However, her sole focus has shifted to her mom. That is undoubtedly her top priority and all she is concerned with focusing her energy on.”

The source added that Brittany is “very worried” about her mom, but that she’s blessed to have a “strong support system” by her side during the dual crises, most notably her husband of nearly one year, Jax Taylor.

“Jax has his flaws, but when it comes to being Brittany’s rock, he has not wavered,” the insider said. “He is unconditionally and wholeheartedly there for her, as are her closest friends.”

Brittany’s rep told the outlet that the Vanderpump Rules star plans to fly home to Kentucky this week to be closer to her mom, although COVID-19 restrictions may prohibit her from going into the hospital to see her. There is no word if Jax will be joining his wife in Kentucky.

Jax and Brittany’s first year of marriage has not been easy. Vanderpump Rules fans saw the couple’s fairytale Kentucky wedding, which took place last June 29, play out at the beginning of the most recent season of the Bravo reality show, but by season’s end, Jax was feuding with several cast members and Brittany began to fear that he was going back to his “old” ways.

More recently, Brittany faced racism allegations from Stowers, which she vehemently denied, and Jax’s not-so-nice old tweets about the former SUR employee also resurfaced.

Four other Vanderpump Rules cast members — fellow veterans Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute as well as newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — were fired from the show due to their own past racist actions. Now, there are rumors that Brittany and Jax are also on the chopping block and could be next to be fired from Vanderpump Rules.