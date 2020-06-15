NBA Rumors: Rockets Could Make ‘Wholesale Changes’ If They Suffer Early Playoff Exit, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Despite the successful acquisition of an MVP caliber player like Russell Westbrook last summer, the Houston Rockets were still not considered as one of the top favorite teams to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Rockets engaged in another blockbuster deal before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline to further boost their chances of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year. However, most people believe that the Rockets’ decision to address their major problem in the wing while losing the only starting-caliber center on their roster didn’t in any way improve their odds of winning it all.

The outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season would be vital for the Rockets as it is expected to influence their entire plan in the 2020 NBA offseason. If the Rockets suffer an early exit in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report thinks that they would be making “wholesale changes” this fall.

“Houston knows it’s up against the shot clock. Last summer’s Chris Paul-for-Westbrook swap was an all-in push on Harden’s behalf. The deadline deal sending out Clint Capela to fully commit to small ball was an all-in move for Westbrook and D’Antoni. There aren’t any chips left to push to the center of the table. It might be now or never for this iteration of the Rockets. And considering the club ranks ninth in winning percentage and seventh in net efficiency rating, maybe it’s never. If the Rockets are ousted early from the playoffs, wholesale changes to the fabric of the franchise could follow shortly thereafter.”

It would really make a lot of sense for the Rockets to make a huge roster overhaul. The Rockets may be in the playoff race before the NBA was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, but as of now, they are not viewed on the same level as Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Though they managed to beat the two Los Angeles teams during the regular season, it is still hard to imagine the Rockets beating the Lakers or the Clippers in a best-of-seven series.

If the Rockets fail to make a deep playoff this season, the players aren’t the only ones who would be affected but also the coaching staff. One of the men whose job is currently in jeopardy is Rockets Head Coach Mike D’Antoni. As Buckley noted, D’Antoni is currently on the final year of his contract and if things won’t go as they expect, he and the Rockets may consider heading into different directions in the 2020 NBA offseason.