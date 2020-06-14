Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy & Wife Elle Evans Welcome A Baby Girl, Lovella Dawn

Matt Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans, have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their lives. The Muse frontman took to his Instagram account to make the official announcement of the birth of Lovella Dawn Bellamy on June 7. This is the couple’s first child together.

The two photographs that accompanied the baby announcement on Saturday are as sweet as can be. The first pic shows the family of three together savoring the blissful moment. Matt was holding Lovella in his arms as he and Elle are proudly smiling for the camera. The baby girl has a full head of dark hair just like her daddy. Matt joked in the post that his daughter has the same quarantine haircut as he does. The newborn had on a pair of dark pants and a white t-shirt. She matched the musician as he wore a white t-shirt as well.

Elle is snapping the photo with her phone. Her husband revealed that she did an amazing job giving birth to their daughter.The blonde bombshell is glowing as a new mom.

The second Instagram snap shows Elle cradling her baby girl in her arms. The mother and daughter were in matching pink floral outfits. The gorgeous model wore a lovely dress while Lovella was all tightly wrapped up in some type of blanket that had the exact same flowery pattern as her mom’s dress. The baby had a matching head wrap as well. The 30-year-old mom looked radiant and very content in the photo. She appeared to have limited makeup on her face, but she did put on some gloss on her lips for a shiny look.

Elle also posted a cute photo on her Instagram of her holding her new baby. She is in the same floral dress and looking down adoringly at her daughter, who is sleeping soundly in her mother’s arms. She also revealed that Lovella weighed in at 9 lbs. and was 23 inches long.

Matt Bellamy shares a son, Bingham, 8, with ex Kate Hudson, who was recently chatting it up with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. They were engaged until they broke it off in 2014. Bingham was last seen spending some time with his Matt and Elle at the beach last month before the baby’s big arrival.

Matt and Elle got engaged in 2017 and married in August 2019. They were excited to announce to the world in February that they were expecting their first child together. Now that she is finally here, the couple can enjoy their time together as new parents.