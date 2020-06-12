Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou And Kylie Jenner Look Gorgeous In New Instagram Photo

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and her good friend Kylie Jenner took a photo together that appeared on Stassie’s Instagram page on Friday

In the photo, Stassie rocked a strapless bright pink bandeau top with a low neckline that showed a hint of her decolletage. Her dark brown hair hung loose from a middle part and fell past her shoulders in soft waves. She appeared to accentuate her eyes with neutral-toned shadow and dark eyeliner and also seemed to pair her eye makeup with a pink lip color.

As for Kylie, she wore her brown and blond hair straight. She posed with her head tilted to one side as she stared at the camera. Like Stassie, she rocked an understated makeup look that seemed to combine neutral shadow, dark liner and dusky pink lip color. Much of her outfit was obscured thanks to the angle of the camera, but based on what was visible, she seemed to wear a lime-green animal-print mock-turtleneck top. She accessorized the look with what appeared to be large diamond stud earrings.

The post accumulated close to 500,000 likes in an hour and more than 1,800 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Stassie’s fans shared their positive reactions to the photo.

“Beautiful, as always. I love you,” one person wrote before adding a blue heart emoji to their comment.

“You’re literally perfect,” another Instagram user added.

But more than one Instagram users pointed out the similarities between Stassie and Kylie.

“If she had the same eye color as you, y’all would look like twins,” they wrote.

“Y’all switched the blonde and brunette roles” another Instagram user added

Kylie also commented on the photo and called Stassie her “angel”

Although Kylie Jenner joined Stassie in this photo, the formerly blonde influencer is often in her Instagram uploads by herself. In a previous image, she showed off her hourglass figure in a white top and curve-hugging blue jeans. That post has racked up over 900,000 likes and 2,500 comments since its upload.

But when Kylie and Stassie are in a photo together, they often mirror each other’s style and makeup choices. In an interview with Us Weekly last year, Stassie revealed that this is often intentional.

“We love twinning. It’s really fun for us. We do have very similar bodies, so when we twin, it looks good!… It’s a fun little game for us. We like to find outfits and stuff that we both like,” she said.