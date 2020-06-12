‘Big Brother’ Star Suggests That A Third Former Winner Has Been Cast For Upcoming All-Stars Season

The rumors surrounding the upcoming season of Big Brother haven’t slowed down a tick since it was reported that Season 22 would consist of All-Stars. While CBS has not announced the cast just yet, several sources close to the show are leaking their intel, which has made its way on to Twitter. Former Big Brother winner and villain Evel Dick has been tweeting all about the upcoming cast and just suggested that a third winner will appear on Season 22.

It was previously reported that two former winners, including Josh Martinez and Derrick Levasseur, would be on the new All-Stars season, along with Frankie Grande and Paul Abrahamian. Recently, Dick hinted that Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling is also 100 percent on the show and is already building alliances before filming begins.

“I’ve been on the phone and in texts all morning… Both Dan & Derrick are on #BB22 for sure. They are already gaming & are together in an alliance together,” Dick wrote Friday morning.

Dan is considered one of the best houseguests to ever play the game, taking home the grand prize on Season 10 and landing as the runner-up on Season 14, where he came in as a coach. The reality star is also known to be one of the nicest people to ever step foot in the BB house and won his first season by a unanimous vote.

Dick has been sharing inside information on Twitter for a week now and agrees that Josh, Frankie, and Paul will also be back for Season 22. In addition the Big Brother bad boy has also noted that Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton are coming back as well. This would hint at one showmance for the season, but they may not be the only one. Dick is also reporting that Tyler Crispen has been asked to return, but purportedly won’t accept unless his girlfriend, Angela Rummans, is on as well. Tyler and Angela met on BB20 alongside Swaggy C and Bayleigh and are still together today.

Swaggy C and Bayleigh are appearing on the current season of MTV’s The Challenge, and many fans of the couple have been wondering if they’d stick with the network for Season 36 or head back over to CBS for BB22. It looks like they might finally have their answer.

Tyler said he wouldn't do it without Angela.

Swaggy & Bayleigh

Paul & Josh It really is crap they are putting 3 romantic couples on #BB22 together… — EvelDick (@EvelDick) June 12, 2020

Of course, none of the former houseguests who Dick has teased have made any sort of comments on their social media regarding their casting. Houseguests for Big Brother are always kept top-secret, especially for an All-Stars season. Right now, fans will just have to take Dick at his word and see if it all comes true when the season airs later this year.