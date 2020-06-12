Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Faith Stowers Insists Brittany Cartwright Called Her ‘Nappy-Headed’ Amid Feud

Faith Stowers is clapping back at Brittany Cartwright's denial.

Faith Stowers opened up during a recent appearance on AfterBuzz TV about the racially-charged comment she claims Brittany Cartwright hurled at her years ago, while they were feuding over Faith’s affair with Brittany’s now-husband, Jax Taylor.

Days after Brittany’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, were fired due to past behavior that has been deemed as racially insensitive, Faith said that during a conversation with Brittany years ago, she called her a “nappy-headed ho.”

“She… was still in that bad space so she’s like cussing and yelling, and calling me names and stuff,” Faith recalled of their discussion, according to a June 12 report from The Sun.

According to Faith, she wanted to have a conversation with Brittany directly. However, because Brittany was understandably not happy about what had happened between her and Jax, she was forced to talk to her through Scheana Shay. Still, Faith was hopeful that Brittany would feel better about the situation if she spoke her mind about the issue in a rational manner.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

“So I’m trying to talk to her and I can still see that she’s upset. And while she’s yelling, that’s when I heard her say, ‘You a nappy-headed ho!'” Faith recalled. “You can call me a ho, but don’t call me a nappy-headed ho.”

While there is no actual proof of Faith’s claim, she revealed that her family, who was listening in, was “very insulted” by the comment, and said she doesn’t understand why Brittany denied what she said because it’s “her truth.”

Faith went on to say that she knows what Brittany said, as does her family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brittany denied calling Faith “nappy” in a comment on Instagram earlier this week that was captured and shared by Reality Blurb on June 8. In the message, Brittany said she hadn’t spoken to Faith since the night she learned her former co-star had slept with her then-boyfriend, Jax. She also claimed she never said a thing about “nappy hair.”

“I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did,” Brittany explained.

Brittany then said that it was a shame that she was getting dragged into the racism scandal after she was finally able to move forward with her life after Jax cheated on her with Faith.