Todd Chrisley Fires Back At An Instagram User Who Left A Racist Comment About His Granddaughter

'I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity,' Todd Chrisley responded, regarding a racist comment about his granddaughter.

On Thursday, June 11, Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley fired back at an Instagram critic who left a racist and hurtful comment on his recent post. This particular update featured him and his 7-year-old granddaughter Chloe, who is African American, according to People.

Chloe is the daughter of the reality television star’s son Kyle Chrisley from a previous relationship. Todd and his wife, Julie, were awarded custody of Chloe and are raising her together due to Kyle’s problems with addiction.

Due to the many issues going on across the country regarding racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Todd decided to film a special episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast. This episode discusses racism and also featured Chloe, who chatted with him regarding the difficult topic.

Todd’s post on Instagram was to promote the podcast episode. In the photo, he and Chloe wore matching black shirts and leaned in so they could both fit in the selfie. Their expressions were both serious.

“Silent Racism, I Love How God Made Me, and It’s Enough. Today I am joined by surprise guest Chloe for a conversation about race and racism in America. Plus your questions about how the show affects regular life. #chrisleyconfessions OUT NOW on your nearest podcast app!” he wrote in the caption.

While many of the comments were positive, one, in particular, was not.

“I’m sorry I don’t like it marry your own color it really screws up the kids,” one social media user by the name of Patti wrote.

Todd made it quite clear that he won’t tolerate racism in any form and told the woman that he hopes she will one day reconsider her feelings regarding this topic.

“Hello Patti, I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn’t screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will. I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity,” he clapped back.

Todd’s post got a lot of attention online, racking in over 200,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Last month Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley opened up regarding what they were doing as a family to come to grips with nationwide issues involving race. She explained that they had been having some serious discussions with Chloe, adding that they do at times fear for her future.

In 2018, Todd spoke out candidly regarding Chloe, noting that she had become the victim of online bullying and racist remarks when she first appeared on their reality television show, as The Inquisitr previously reported.