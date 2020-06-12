‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Previously Insinuated That Matt James Joined Her Cast For The ‘Wrong Reasons’

Clare Crawley was supposed to get to know Matt James this summer on The Bachelorette, but fans may recall that this potential pairing got off to a rocky start before filming even started. Friday morning, Matt was announced as the next lead for The Bachelor, and this had fans revisiting a prior tidbit of drama initiated by Clare.

As The Bachelorette fans know, a few months ago, Clare was announced as the next lead and Matt was soon revealed to be one of the contestants for her season. He is very good friends with last year’s runner-up Tyler Cameron, so his casting generated quite a bit of buzz among fans.

Filming of Clare’s season was halted the night before it was slated to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, it still has not been able to take place.

In the meantime, Matt and Tyler started hanging out together at the Cameron family home in Jupiter, Florida, creating “The Quarantine Crew.” Hannah Brown joined them for a while, and this raised Matt’s profile among online franchise fans.

In late April, Matt did some press to promote his charity, ABC Food Tours, and he was asked about being a contestant on Clare’s season. This rubbed her the wrong way, and she made it clear she wasn’t happy about it.

Clare said that she thought guys were joining her cast for the wrong reasons if they were already on Cameo, doing media interviews, and building their public profile before even appearing on The Bachelorette.

Soon, Matt noted that any money he received via Cameo would be going to charity and Clare got a fair amount of backlash from fans. On Friday morning, once he was announced as The Bachelor, a number of fans revisited this prior bit of drama.

“Interesting. Matt James was the contestant Clare Crawley was destroying on Twitter,” noted one person on Twitter.

“Wow what a come back for Matt James after Clare Crawley disses him for doing charitable cameos, now he’s the @BachelorABC! I LOVE IT!!! Congrats @mattjames919 CANNOT wait for your season!” another fan tweeted.

“Remember when Clare Crawley got mad because Matt James was promoting his charity : – ) #TheBachelorGOAT,” another follower quipped a few days before Friday’s announcement.

Will fans of The Bachelor embrace having Matt as the next lead? Will ABC’s casting revisions for Clare’s season of The Bachelorette be successful in helping her find her dream guy once the season can be filmed? There are lots of unknowns at the moment, but fans will be curious to see how this all plays out.