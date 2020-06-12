WWE News: Naomi Provides Major Update On Future Following Hiatus, Shares Photo On Social Media

WWE superstar Naomi hasn’t appeared on television since just before this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. After failing to qualify for the event’s women’s Ladder match, she took time off to focus on personal matters. However, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar took to Twitter on Thursday to share a selfie and post an update on her current status.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Naomi has been taking care of Jimmy Uso following his recent injury. She also suggested that her lack of creative direction in WWE factored into her absence.

“I haven’t been posting much of myself lately bc I’ve just been down about all that’s going on in the world, helping my husband through his injury, and trying to figure out my next step (work)…it’s been a lot to process but today I woke up feeling HOPEFUL and ready to rock.”

The Friday Night SmackDown superstar’s fans and colleagues were excited by her announcement and photo. Former Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross responded by complimenting Naomi on her beauty and revealing that she missed her. Hall of Famer Bully Ray also posted some encouraging words, telling her to “stay strong.”

Naomi didn’t reveal when she’ll be back in the squared circle. However, it’s clear that her friends and fans appreciated her shedding some light on her current status. It’s an uncertain time for WWE superstars and employees at the moment, given that many were released from their contracts in recent weeks.

Naomi has struggled to gain any consistent momentum since returning to action earlier this year. She was involved in the Six-Pack Challenge for Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship at this year’s WrestleMania, but the lead up to the event was the last time she featured on television regularly.

The former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion also doesn’t appear to be a part of the company’s title plans at the moment. Bayley has dominated the main event scene on the blue brand for months, leaving little room for other performers to command the spotlight.

Several WWE performers have also taken time off since the coronavirus pandemic emerged. While it’s possible that Naomi is social distancing, her social media post suggests that she’s been doing some soul-searching. She also seems keen to return to action as soon as possible.

With Charlotte Flair currently appearing on all three WWE plans, it’s clear that the roster is depleted. Naomi’s absence cannot come at a better time, as the company needs more superstars to fill up spaces on the shows.