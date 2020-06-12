75-Year-Old Buffalo Man Pushed By Police Has A Brain Injury

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who was pushed by police while peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd in Buffalo, New York, suffered a brain injury as a result of his fall, his lawyer revealed on Thursday.

As NBC New York reports, the activist spent several days in intensive care and has now started physical therapy to address his brain injury. Lawyer Kelly Zarcone called therapy “a step in the right direction” for her injured client.

Gugino is reportedly adjusting to his situation and appreciates the support he received in the wake of the shocking incident.

“As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now,” Zarcone said. “He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps. He is looking forward to healing and determining what his ‘new normal’ might look like.”

The long-time peace activist became famous after a video spread across social media and news sites showing him approach officers before being pushed back during a “Black Lives Matter” protest. He stumbled and fell backward, slamming his head onto the ground.

The officers involved in the incident received backlash not only for shoving the elderly man but for walking past him as he lay on the ground with blood pooling around his head. Eventually, medics on-site stopped and administered aid before he was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, President Donald Trump posted unsubstantiated rumors that Gugino may be an ANTIFA agitator, citing a story from the far-right One American News Network.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed,” Trump tweeted, adding the encounter may have been a set-up.

The 75-year-old issued a statement in response to Trump’s comments, saying just that “Black lives matter” and that he was hoping to recover from his injuries soon.

Gugino’s is one of many viral videos that have spread as demonstrators interact with police forces during peaceful protests and sometimes violent rioting that has spread across the country after Floyd was killed while in police custody. Floyd died after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes until the unarmed man became unresponsive. The man repeatedly told the officer that he couldn’t breathe and called out for his deceased mother before becoming unresponsive.

You can watch the shocking video involving Gugino below.