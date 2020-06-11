‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Lily & Cane’s Wedding Surprise

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, June 12 teases a romantic Valentine’s Day that originally aired on February 14, 2012. Join Lily and Cane as they say “I do” again in France with a few surprises while back home, Victor and Nikki feel concerned about Victoria and Billy’s relationship. Plus, Chelsea goes into labor.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) invite family and friends to Provence, France, for their second wedding, according to SheKnows Soaps. Not everyone is invited, though. Cane’s mom Genevieve (Genie Francis) was left off the guest list, but she manages to trick the address of the wedding out of an unsuspecting Esther (Kate Linder), so she watches from afar. Even so, Cane is not sad about not having his mom there.

Speaking of parents, Lily surprises Neil (Kristoff St. John). She originally planned to walk down the aisle alone, but she asks Neil to do the honors after he tells her that he’s happy that she’s marrying Cane. Later, Devon (Bryton James) and Neil give Cane their blessing to marry Lily, and soon it is time for the wedding. As the couple says their vows, Jill (Jess Walton) notices that Genevieve is there crying.

Back in Genoa City, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worry about Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) future with Billy (then Billy Miller). Victor and Billy are feuding, but Nikki wants to go to Delia’s (Sophie Pollono) birthday party at the Chancellor Estate, so Victor gives his blessing and sends a fancy gift for the little girl — a saddle for Pinkerton pony. Before Nikki leaves, Victor shares that he’s planning something great for Valentine’s evening, leaving Nikki in anticipation.

Nikki is stunned when Victoria tells her that both Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Anita (Catherine Bach) are living with her and Billy. It seems like an awkward situation, but Victoria assures her mother that Chelsea is doing well, and things with her and Billy are stronger than ever. Back at Billy and Victoria’s, Chelsea and Anita have a heart to heart, and Anita warns her daughter not to get any ideas about Billy. Chelsea assures her mom that things are okay. However, a package for a concert complete with backstage passes arrives, and Chelsea sees. When Billy and Victoria get home, Vicky is thrilled about Billy’s special Valentine’s gift, but Chelsea has a bit of a gift of her own. She convinces them that she’s gone into labor, and that puts the kibosh on any romantic plans and presents they had for the night.