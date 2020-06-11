YouTube Star Gabi DeMartino Stuns Fans In Matching Swimsuit With Sheer Skirt

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself.

The 24-year-old stunned in a white swimsuit top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. The item of clothing had thin straps and was covered in a sheer material that had a floral design. She paired the ensemble with white bottoms that was also featured a matching sheer skirt over the top.

DeMartino styled her long blond-and-brunette hair down and accessorized herself with numerous rings, a bracelet, and a necklace. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The video content creator — who has more than 3.2 million subscribers — posted two images within one upload. In the first shot, she was captured outdoors standing in front of a pool. She tilted her head up and looked to her left, raising her hands to her swimsuit bottoms and parting her legs slightly.

In the next slide, DeMartino was snapped from the side. She rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and pushed her chest out. She stared directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and made the pose look effortless.

DeMartino didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, as seen in a previous YouTube video with her twin sister, Niki DeMartino, she is spending her quarantine at home.

In her caption, DeMartino told followers this matching set was from Shein. She also gave fans a code that will give them a 15 percent discount on the brand’s website.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 74,100 likes and over 820 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“HOW CAN YOU BE THIS GORGEOUS?!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Literally everything about this is perfect, the angle, the background, and OBVIOUSLY Gabi. Duh,” another person shared.

“OMG I CAN’T THIS PIC IS JUST EVERYTHING U’RE SUCH A GODDESS LYYYYY,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m obsessing over your hair, the ombré is literally everything I’ve ever wanted,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a floral white cut-out top paired with a black velvet miniskirt for her digital press tour. The YouTuber sported her wavy hair down and opted for acrylic nails. To complete her look, she accessorized with small stud earrings and white bracelets.