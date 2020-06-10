Sadie Robertson Celebrates Her Husband’s Birthday With A Sweet Post

Sadie Robertson celebrated her husband Christian Huff's birthday on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, June 9, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Roberston took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Christian Huff’s birthday as he turned 22 years old.

In the sweet photo, Robertson and Huff, who got married last year, posed together outside near what appeared to be a party, complete with string lights, white tents, and fountains. Huff wrapped an arm around Robertson’s shoulders as she rested a hand on his chest, showing off her glimmering wedding ring. The pair beamed at the camera as they appeared to be enjoying Huff’s special day.

Robertson was dressed fashionably, wearing a white animal-print tank top and linen pants in the same color. She completed the outfit with a pair of tall white wedge heels and accessorized with a circular Louis Vuitton purse she wore slung over one shoulder. She wore her blond hair down straight and appeared to be wearing a minimal makeup look.

Meanwhile, Huff was also dressed for the occasion with a tan jacket he wore over a white T-shirt. He completed the look with a pair of ripped jeans and sneakers.

In her caption, Robertson noted how much she enjoyed celebrating her husband’s birthday.

Many of Robertson’s 3.8 million-plus Instagram followers showed lots of love for the post, and it earned over 200,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Several of them took to the comments section to wish Huff a happy birthday and to praise the cute couple.

“Favorite married couple hands down hands down. Y’all are a gift! Love the podcasts and y’all’s story!!!” wrote a social media user.

“America’s sweetest couple and a wonderful example of love family and God. Love you Sadie. Thank you,” remarked a second individual.

Other people took to the comment section to tell Robertson how much they hope to have a relationship like hers someday.

“You’re absolutely amazing, I’m jealous and WISH I could get what you two beautiful people have. God bless y’all,” a third person wrote.

“Y’all are my favorite couple on the internet!! I hope and dream to have what y’all have one day!!” gushed another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Robertson often shares photos of her husband on her social media account. In April, she took to Instagram to celebrate five months of being married with yet another endearing snap. For that particular post, the couple posed in the backyard, with Huff lifting Robertson up in the air as she wrapped her arms around his neck.