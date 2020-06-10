Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Reportedly Want To Get Married Soon, Don’t Want A Zoom Wedding

A source close to the couple says they want to get married as soon as the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready for their relationship to move forward. According to a source speaking with Us Weekly, the couple has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, but they want to get married as soon as it’s safe to throw a real wedding.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”

Previously, sources suggested that Stefani had been waiting for her marriage to Gavin Rossdale to be annulled before moving forward with marrying Blake. The singer formally began the process of getting that marriage annulled by Catholic church officials in 2019, but the pandemic has given her a new perspective.

Now, the source suggests that she wants to marry Blake as soon as she can, even though her previous marriage has yet to be formally annulled by the church.

“Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom. It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015, and both have also worked as judges on The Voice, which Stefani first joined in 2014. Prior to their official debut as a couple, they made several appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon together. Both musicians were also previously married. Stefani’s marriage to Rossdale lasted from 2002 until 2016, and Shelton was previously married to country singer Miranda Lambert between 2011 and 2015.

In the years that they’ve been dating, Stefani and Shelton have collaborated on music, and frequently given interviews about how well they complement one another. In an interview with Gayle King in January, Shelton explained that while the couple has superficial differences, they’ve managed to connect to one another on a deeper level.

At the time, Shelton said what he cared most about was the person Stefani is on the inside. He continued, explaining that the former No Doubt frontwoman has a way of looking at life that he’d never experienced until he met her. Shelton explained that she looks at a person’s situation from “every angle,” and described her as one of the kindest, most understanding people he’s ever met. He said that he learns something from Stefani every day.