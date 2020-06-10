Sen. Lisa Murkowski And GOP Leaders Respond To Donald Trump’s Tweet About 75-Year-Old Protester

Republican lawmakers have had varying responses to President Donald Trump’s response to the George Floyd protests, the most recent being a sigh of frustration from Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska over his tweets regarding the injury of an elderly protester.

Several senators were asked how they felt about the president’s Tuesday assertion that the 75-year-old protester — who was injured during an altercation with police — was likely an ANTIFA member and the interaction was likely planned.

According to POLITICO, Murkowski was shown a printed version of the tweet and gasped, “Oh lord, Ugh. Why would you fan the flames?”

The senator cut herself short, however, saying that was “all I’m going to say.”

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota was somewhat more forthcoming, saying that, “It’s a serious accusation, which should only be made with facts and evidence. And I haven’t seen any,”

“Most of us up here would rather not be political commentators on the president’s tweets. That’s a daily exercise that is something you all have to cover… Saw the tweet. Saw the video. It’s a serious accusation.”

His neighbor to the north, Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, said he knows “nothing of the episode,” and declined to comment further.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney has been a longtime critic of Trump. The senator said that he did indeed see the tweet and it was “shocking” but he didn’t wish to add any further comment to what POLITICO characterized as an exasperated reaction.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida didn’t side with the president or against him, only saying that he had “no information about the man” who was seen injured in the video. Several other prominent Republicans seemed uninterested in the tweets, including Senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and John Cornyn of Texas. Fellow Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz only said that he doesn’t comment on tweets.

Many Republicans have stayed silent while the president’s tweet has caused an uproar among frustrated protesters.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

The protester, Martin Gugino, found himself injured after an interaction with police who were attempting to enforce a curfew, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Immediately following the video of Gugino’s fall going viral, the two officers believed to be responsible were suspended from the Buffalo, New York police force.

While Trump’s tweet has been controversial, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has a similar assessment of the protester, calling Gugino an “agitator” and “instigator” who was “trying to spark up the crowd of people” at the time of the accident.