‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ First Trailer Drops

The first trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music, the third entry in the franchise about two dimwitted metalheads trying to save the world, has dropped, ET Online reported.

In the trailer, the boys — now middle-aged men — are still going strong and trying to unite the world through their music. Now looking to write the perfect song that will unite the world, Ted (Keanu Reeves), realizes that future Ted and his partner, Future Bill (Alex Winter), would have already written the perfect song; they just need to travel into the future to retrieve it.

“Bill, we’ve spent our whole life trying to write the song that will unite the world. Why can’t we just go to the future when we have written it?” Ted asks.

“And take it from ourselves!” Bill replies.

In typical Bill and Ted fashion, the guys then argue with each other about whether or not it’s actually stealing if one steals from one’s self.

With the help of their daughters, portrayed by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, the guys time-travel to set things right in the world.

Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Jillian Bell, and Holland Taylor join Reeves and Winter on their new adventure through time.

For those not familiar, the Bill & Ted franchise began way back in 1989 with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. In it, they play dimwitted, would-be rock stars who can’t actually play their instruments. When it looks as if Ted is going to be sent to military school and the “band” will be broken up, an emissary from the future (George Carlin) travels through time to prevent the band’s breakup and save the world (the boys’ music is what unites the world in the future). Thus begins a trip through time as the boys meet various historical figures.

The movie was a critical and box-office smash and became one of the defining comedies of its day.

A sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, was released in 1991 to far less of a box-office success. The franchise also includes spinoff TV shows, comics, and other media.

The films helped make Keanu Reeves a bankable Hollywood star. Winter, for his part, didn’t go on to achieve the eventual stardom that his co-star did, and instead carved out a career as a documentary filmmaker, according to a 2018 IndieWire report.

Screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who penned the original two films in the franchise, are back for the third entry as well.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is scheduled to hit theaters on August 21.