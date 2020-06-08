Donald Trump Slammed As ‘Biggest Snowflake In The Country’ By Army Combat Veteran After Poll Analysis

On Monday, David Weissman called out President Donald Trump on Twitter. The comment from the former United States Army combat veteran came after the president released his own hired firm’s analysis of recent media polling from McLaughlin & Associates. The report corroborated a claim the president had made regarding poll bias.

Weissman — who supported President Trump at one time, but has since changed his mind — tweeted a reply to the president’s tweet, remarking that he used to feel that Trump had thick skin.

“This is just sad. I can’t believe I ever thought you had thick skin, you’re the biggest snowflake in the country.”

The veteran’s reply received dozens of retweets and more than 700 likes on the popular social media platform. Several Twitter users also commented on Weissman’s thoughts, with some in agreement. One user shared an image of a snowflake in the form of the presidential seal. Another Twitter user suggested that pollsters hired by the president would likely tell him positive news. However, individuals argued that Weissman had not made a very good argument with his tweet, and that the president’s information from McLaughlin & Associates actually revealed precisely what Trump had indicated.

“I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze today’s CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving. Read analysis for yourself. This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!” wrote the president in a series of two tweets that also contained an image of the firm’s analysis.

The memo that the president posted noted that the latest polls from CNN, ABC, and NBC must have been intentionally skewed by polling only about 25 percent of self-described Republicans. The memo also suggested that the number of GOP responses included is lower than the 33 percent that pollsters should be targeting based on recent voter turnout. The document also pointed out that many pollsters are not screening for likely voters.

The president’s tweets received a lot of attention on Twitter. Nearly 34,000 accounts hit the like button, and almost 11,000 retweeted Trump’s message. While many critics, like Weissman, had negative things to say, some respondents also agreed with the president’s new poll information, and were not surprised by the firm’s analysis.