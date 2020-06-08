‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Katherine Kelly Lang Dishes On Her Very First Day Of Taping: ‘It Was Magical’

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang recently dished on her first day on the set of the world’s most-watched soap opera. The veteran actress recently opened up to Stellar about her very first day taping on B&B’s set, and why she never plans to leave the sudser.

Her First Day Of The Bold And The Beautiful Was ‘Magical’

The Inquisitr reported that on June 8, CBS will air the very first episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. In that episode, a young and innocent Brooke Logan returned home from the college campus, disheveled and bruised after being attacked by two men in a van. She didn’t tell her younger sister what had happened, but when an officer arrived at her home, she gave him a full statement.

Lang knew that there was something special about the new daytime drama that was initially written as a sister soap to The Young and the Restless.

“It was magical. Everyone was so excited to be there and the scenes were incredible,” Lang reminisced.

She felt the show would be a huge success because it “started out with a bang.”

“The vibration was really high,” she recalled.

Lang Spoke About Brooke Logan’s Lessons & Shenanigans

Lang’s hunch would turn out to be spot-on, because The Bold and the Beautiful has more viewers than any other daytime drama internationally. Brooke Logan has become a household name, and her antics, in and out of bed, are world-renowned.

However, Lang said that Brooke has also taught her a lot in the 33 years she’s been playing her.

“She taught me to follow my heart, never give up, and stay true to myself.”

The 58-year-old actress also revealed that her children are well-versed in Brooke’s shenanigans and may even tease her about her alter-ego.

“When they [do] watch, they say, ‘Oh, Mum, you’re at it again,’ because, you know, Brooke is always up to something,” Lang said.

Lang & John McCook Are Original Cast Members

The pilot episode of The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on March 23, 1987. Lang and John McCook are the only original actors left on the show. Of course, McCook plays the role of Eric Forrester, Brooke’s ex-husband, and father of two of her children.

Lang seemed to have the utmost respect for her co-star when she spoke about him in the interview.

“Working with John has been amazing since the beginning,” she gushed. She said that she and McCook have “so much history.”

The legendary McCook is still a firm fan-favorite at age 75, a feat Lang seems to want to share.

“I don’t have plans to ever leave The Bold and the Beautiful,” she shared.