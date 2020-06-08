WWE Rumors: Big Update On Adam Cole’s Contract Status Provided By ‘PWInsider’

In the days that followed All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, speculation began to swirl regarding Adam Cole’s future in WWE. However, the latest rumors suggest that the reigning NXT Champion won’t be leaving the company anytime soon, contrary to what was recently reported.

Early on Monday morning, PWInsider provided a quick update on Cole’s situation, noting that per its sources, the superstar has “well over 18 months” remaining on his current deal with WWE. This, according to a separate story from WrestlingNews.co, goes against previous reports that suggested Cole’s contract will be expiring in September.

At the moment, it’s not clear whether Cole has any plans to join AEW, where several of his former stablemates in Bullet Club and The Elite, as well as his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, are among the company’s mainstay wrestlers. However, his appearance at the AEW Memorial Day party led to rumors hinting at a potential move to the rival company, with prior comments from Baker adding fuel to the fire.

“It’s all one huge giant family. I hope there is a day in the future,” Baker said on the May 21 episode of AEW Unrestricted, as quoted previously by The Inquisitr. “In the near future, where Adam Cole can be in the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny [Omega] and Cody [Rhodes] and it will come full circle and we can all be one giant happy family again.”

Days prior to Cole’s successful title defense against Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday, the grappler spoke to CBS Sports and personally commented on the rumors surrounding his future — may it be regarding a possible move to AEW or an imminent call-up to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. As he explained, he isn’t thinking about switching promotions or jumping to another brand within WWE, but rather focusing on his ongoing reign as NXT Champion, which recently surpassed the one-year mark.

“I think holding onto the NXT championship for as long as possible and making sure this record can and will never be broken is my end-game goal.”

Prior to the new update, Cole wasn’t the only big name in WWE whose contract was rumored to be expiring in the coming months. Last month, reports suggested that Monday Night Raw superstar Rey Mysterio and WWE had yet to agree on the terms of a new contract, though it’s uncertain whether both sides have made any progress in recent weeks.