Stephanie Sanzo Smashes Glute Workout In Tiny Booty Shorts

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo took to popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday, June 7, to post a new glute workout that showed off her shapely backside.

For the workout, Stephanie wore activewear including a black crop top and black booty shorts.

Stephanie wore her long, brunette hair pulled back in a ponytail.

The fitness model demonstrated a glute workout that consisted of six separate exercises, each separated into an individual video clip in the post. Stephanie completed the workout at the gym and made use of the various equipment made available there, including machines, dumbbells, and resistance bands.

In the first video, Stephanie performed a series of hip thrusts using a specialized machine, but specified in her caption that the thrusts could be done using a barbell or dumbbell if the exercise equipment wasn’t available to her followers. In the second video, the model used a pair of dumbbells to demonstrate the Bulgarian split squat. She followed up with the straddle squat, also using the dumbbells.

The fourth video showed the model carrying out a set of leg presses on a machine while the fifth featured the banded hip abduction using a resistance band. In the final video, Stephanie performed banded squats using the same resistance band.

In the caption of the post, the model wrote out the exercises and specified the number of sets and reps her trainees should do for each. She asked her fans if they were ready to smash their glutes and added that she was really sore after the workout.

