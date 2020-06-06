‘The Young And The Restless’ May Restart Production Soon

There is some good news for The Young and the Restless fans because it looks like the CBS Daytime drama may be able to resume production soon, SheKnows Soaps reported. Earlier this week, CBS studios joined with others in submitting a document to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and California Governor Gavin Newsom that contained information for how to resume filming for television shows safely.

According to Soap Opera Network, film production can resume on Friday, June 12, but there’s no official word if Y&R will be ready to begin that day or not. Newsom and the California Department of Public Health released guidelines detailing how to resume filming.

“Music, TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020, and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing, and testing,” the statement read. “To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew, and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers.”

Some of the protections that the document presented to the governors included are COVID-19 Compliance Officers, symptom screening, and enhanced onset hygiene and cleaning. Also, the report suggested continued social distancing and expanded sick leave policies.

On Friday, Y&R veteran actor Eric Braeden who portrays Victor Newman on the show, took to social media to share the results of his first haircut since he began staying at home to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some fans hope that his grooming came in preparation for the soap resuming production. Recently Braeden spoke out about the possibility of returning to work, The Inquisitr reported. He indicated that he is willing to get back to bringing Victor to life in Genoa City once all the details to help reduce the chances of COVID-19 infection were worked out.

At this point, the sudser hasn’t made any possible plans to resume production public, but it does seem like the actors will be back on set filming scenes sooner rather than later. Since the show ran out of new material, it has put together a series of theme weeks focusing on different families and aspects of the show using classic episodes. Typically Y&R shoots four to six weeks in advance, and it will likely be at least a little while before any new material the crew shoots would make it onto the small screen.