Jose Canseco Says He’ll ‘Cleanse The World’ Of Corruption With An Army Of Robots If He’s Elected President

Count Jose Canseco among those who was moved by the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests breaking out all over the country. Over the last few days, Canseco has posted a series of tweets about what’s been going on in the country culminating with his desire to run for president and announcing what he would do if he was elected. Among the comments he made on social media was a post on Friday on Twitter where he promised to create an army of robots meant to “cleanse the world” of corruption.

Canseco’s posts on Thursday and Friday had a theme that tied them together. He appeared quite angry about what happened to George Floyd and repeatedly mentioned the police and injustice in his posts. In another tweet, Canseco said he wanted to replace the police force with those robots. He added he wanted a robotic military put in place as well.

On the tweet previous to his promise to make a robotic army and police force, he said he wanted to be elected president and he would revamp the system if elected. Other posts showed him promising to eliminate racism entirely if he were able to get to the White House.

While some of his posts seemed a bit more extreme than others, Canseco did voice concern for what he was seeing unfold across the country. In a post on Twitter on Thursday, he called for “all minorities to band together.

“There is no turning back now all minorities need to get together and fight for equality.”

Canseco, who has had a number of different endeavors since retiring from Major League Baseball, also posted the now widely shared video of an elderly man being pushed and falling to the ground, reportedly suffering a head injury.

75 year old man bullied by the police disgraceful country we live in no wonder why all the other countries want to destroy us pic.twitter.com/xLdiKlD5S8 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

Once one of the biggest stars in baseball, Canseco’s post-playing days have been a bit of a hodgepodge of jobs. The former slugger appeared on several episodes alongside Donald Trump on Celebrity Apprentice.

There was also a period of time when Canseco rented out his services as a professional Big Foot hunter. He asked people who wanted to go on the hunt with him for a fee of $5,000 apiece. Before his recent apparent foray into politics, the former slugger made headlines for claiming he had evidence that Alex Rodriguez cheated on his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Despite social media posts announcing a run for President of the United States, it’s not clear what Canseco’s next step will be as the general election is just five months away.