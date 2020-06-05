Jinger Duggar’s Instagram Post About ‘Dark Days’ Sparks Baby Name Speculation

Jinger's post included a cute family photo and a Bible verse.

Jinger Duggar shared a message about faith and the future with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, and it had her fans suggesting that it included a big hint about what she and husband Jeremy Vuolo might name their second child.

Jinger began her post with a single word, and she placed emphasis on it by writing it in all caps with a space between each letter. The word was “Hope,” and the Counting On star used it in regards to the current state of the world, which she described as “dark days of turmoil.” She wrote that hope is an “anchor” for Christians who are uncertain about the future.

Jinger’s post included a photo of herself, Jeremy, and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Felicity, going for a walk outside. Jinger wore a sleeveless blue-and-white pinstriped blouse with a pair of white skinny jeans. She had her wavy blond hair pulled back in a low ponytail. Jeremy was dressed in a white T-shirt and dark blue shorts, while Felicity rocked a pale pink sleeveless top, a white floral-print skirt, and a pair of pale blue canvas sneakers. She was standing between her parents and holding their hands as the group strolled down a sidewalk.

Many of Jinger’s Instagram followers commented on how much they loved the sweet family photo, but Jinger’s decision to highlight the word “Hope” also got her fans talking. A number of fans agreed that it would make an excellent moniker for the little girl that Jinger and Jeremy are expecting.

“Hope would be a pretty name for your daughter,” one fan remarked.

“That would be a fantastic name for your little miracle from God… Hope, it’s so pretty,” wrote another admirer.

“‘Hope’ sounds like a great name for a little girl,” read a third comment.

If Jinger and Jeremy were to name their daughter Hope, they could potentially follow in the footsteps of Jinger’s parents by giving all of their children names with a specific theme. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar chose a letter theme for their big brood, giving Jinger and all of her 18 siblings names that start with the letter “J.” If Jinger named her second daughter Hope, the little girl would have a virtue name, just like her older sister Felicity.

Last month, Jinger and Jeremy announced that they’re expecting a baby girl. Jinger revealed that her due date is this fall, and she’s “excited” about meeting the newest addition to her family. When she shared her happy news with her fans, she also spoke about the tragic miscarriage that she suffered last year. Her heartbreak and her pregnancy journey will likely be the focus of future episodes of Counting On when it returns to TLC on June 30.