Senate Republicans Are Attempting To Save Trump’s ‘Dying Administration,’ ‘Financial Times’ Journalist Says

In an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday, Financial Times’ chief U.S. commentator, Ed Luce, claimed that Senate Republicans are attempting to save Donald Trump’s “dying administration,” Raw Story reported.

“There are other Republican senators who are keeping silent because they know that what Trump is doing, what Trump is suggesting, is wrong,” Luce said. “They’re scared of a backlash if they speak out.”

Luce pointed to former Defense secretary James Mattis, former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mike Mullen, and current Defense secretary Mike Esper — all who have spoken out against Trump to some degree — and claimed that GOP senators should follow their lead.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney recently spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill and praised Mattis for his scathing rebuke of Trump’s leadership in The Atlantic. Fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski echoed Romney’s praise and suggested America may be becoming more comfortable with speaking out against the purported failures of the county’s leadership.

“They need to speak out — it is his party,” Luce said.

The British journalist claimed that the Republicans in the Senate are currently enabling the president and urged people to take the severity of the situation seriously.

“Trump has his back to the wall. He will do lots of things to try and prevent his defeat,” Luce said.

According to Luce, Trump’s recent crackdown on protesters both energized his base and disgusted the moderate Republicans. In regards to the latter group, Luce claims that many are supportive of the protesters and back a continued lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic.

“I lived in many democracies, including America. I’ve lived in many democracies. I know a dying administration when I see one.”

Others, such as CNN commentator Van Jones, believe that Trump’s prospects amid the 2020 presidential race are harder to pin down. Jones noted that there are many right-wing individuals he has spoken to who support Trump’s use of force to quell the chaos of the protests. The 51-year-old commentator also pointed to the right-wing media’s push for the president to be more aggressive and claimed that Trump’s use of military force before his appearance at St. John’s Church likely sat well with many people in red states, who he implied support the administration’s recent use of force.

In Mattis’ rebuke of Trump, he called for America to reject Trump and begin moving the country forward.

“We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society,” Mattis wrote.