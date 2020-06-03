Julianne Hough Is Reportedly A Different Person Now Than When She Wed Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough is reportedly a different person now than when she first wed Brooks Laich, a source told People Magazine. A new story published by the entertainment magazine cited a source close to the former Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner who claimed Julianne had changed a great deal since the two first tied the knot.

“She is a deeply different person than she was when they got married, and she is proud of those differences and changes she’s made and she doesn’t want to go back. He is the man he is, and he shouldn’t change a thing,” stated the source.

The source claimed that prior to their split, Brooks was determined to make his marriage work. They revealed the former hockey player questioned the changes he felt he needed to make for Julianne to be happy. Brooks reportedly struggled with letting his marriage go until the couple’s official statement of separation.

The couple chose to self-isolate in two different states when the COVID-19 lockdown began. Julianne remained in Los Angeles while Brooks lived in Idaho. They remained friendly on social media throughout that time. Julianne even commented on several photos of her then-husband when he appeared shirtless in images shared with the social media site.

During their separation, Julianne appeared on an Instagram live for O, The Oprah Magazine and explained that during her period of self-quarantine, she connected to what was truly important in her life. She revealed she also looked forward to the person will be upon her return to regular life once the pandemic has passed.

The couple’s split appeared to be amicable, and they hoped to move forward in their relationship as former spouses who turned into loving friends, claimed the source to People. The twosome’s split came after the couple realized their priorities were too different for their marriage to continue moving forward.

Julianne and Brooks announced their separation on May 29 in a statement where they professed their love and respect for one another. They stated they would continue to lead their relationship with their hearts and asked for compassion and respect for their privacy. The statement came after months of speculation regarding the status of the couple’s marriage. Julianne and Brooks wed on July 8, 2017, in an outdoor wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where Julianne spent her summers growing up.

The dance pro is currently exploring other career options after a one-season run as a judge on America’s Got Talent.