YouTube Star Saffron Barker Wows Followers In Tiny Yellow Crop Top

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new selfie of herself in a bright number. The purpose of the post was so she could notify fans that they should watch all the ads on her latest video upload so she can earn and donate as much money for a great cause.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant stunned in a yellow crop top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace that had a heart pendant, earrings, and aviator sunglasses which she placed on her head. The blond beauty sported her hair up but left some strands in the front out to frame her face. For her makeup application, Barker appeared to be going for a natural look but still seemingly applied a glossy lip.

In her most recent post, the 19-year-old took an up-close selfie outdoors. She was captured from a higher angle and looked directly at the camera lens with a smirky expression. Barker subtly puckered up her lips and was caught in natural lighting.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, Barker has been creating videos at home with her family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For her caption, she expressed that for her latest YouTube video, she will be donating all the ad sense from the upload to Black Lives Matter. All viewers have to do is watch the ads the whole way through to help raise more money. Barker revealed that she also made a personal donation to the George Floyd Memorial fund.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 117,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Omg Saff, your so beautiful and gorgeous. Best idol ever,” one user wrote.

“Your beauty is unreal,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I love you Saff!! It’s so good to see u supporting the world right now,” remarked a third fan.

“YAY A NEW VIDEO!! That’s made my birthday 100x better,” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story wearing an outfit from her new clothing range with In The Style. The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — wore a cream-colored hoodie with a pocket at the front paired with tiny yellow shorts that fell way above her knees. Barker clipped back some of her wavy hair and left the rest down.