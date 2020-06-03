Michelle & Jim Bob Duggar Share Sweet Sentiment For Grandson Marcus’ 7th Birthday

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar shared some sweet sentiments for their grandson Marcus as the little boy celebrated his seventh birthday. For their latest Instagram share, the reality stars posted several photos of the little boy, who is one of six children born to their eldest son Josh Duggar and his wife Anna. Marcus was honored by his grandparents via a touching caption where they described the joy he has brought to their lives.

Michelle and Jim Bob, otherwise known as Lolli and Pop to their grandchildren, wrote about all the things that Marcus loves, including nature and the outdoors. They also wrote that he enjoys spending time with his cousins, which now number 16. These include nine grandsons and seven granddaughters. Michelle and Jim Bob were hopeful that Marcus would experience lots of exciting adventures as the year moved forward.

Marcus has five siblings, which include Mackynzie Renee, Meredith Grace, Maryella Hope, Michael James, and Mason Garrett. Upon his birth, Marcus was the third grandchild of the matriarch and patriarch of the Duggar family. Fans of the clan took to the comments section of the post to share their well-wishes for the little boy on his birthday.

“In this day and age to see boys getting to be boys is so sweet and refreshing!” stated one follower of the family, referring to Michelle’s post where she explained that he loves to hunt bugs and play outdoors.

“What a lovely post, happy birthday Marcus,” stated a second fan, who followed up their comment with a series of insect emoji.

“I was a 19 Kids and Counting fan and now a Counting On fan. I love your family. I hope you had an awesome birthday Marcus,” shared a third follower.

“Many birthday blessings to you, Marcus! Have an absolutely amazing day and year,” stated a fourth fan.

Josh Duggar, Marcus’ father, is the oldest child in the reality television show clan, which numbers 19 siblings altogether. These include 10 boys and nine girls, including Jana & John-David (twins), Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah & Jeremiah (twins), Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie.

The family will return to TLC for their 11th season of Counting On beginning June 30. While Josh stays out of the limelight, his wife and their family have been seen on the series since its debut back in 2015 on the heels of the cancellation of the Duggar family’s first reality series 19 Kids and Counting. The network canceled the original program in May 2015 after it was revealed via a report by In Touch Magazine that Josh had reportedly molested five girls, including his sister and a babysitter, at the age of 13. He later apologized for his actions.