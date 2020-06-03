Danielle Bregoli Enters Rehab For Trauma & Substance Abuse

Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, entered rehab for issues linked to trauma and pills. The 17-year-old female emcee entered an unknown facility a few weeks ago, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

The report states that the rapper entered a treatment facility to deal with “past trauma from her childhood, but also substance abuse in the form of prescription pills.” Sources told the outlet that Danielle was aware of the “severity” of her issues and decided it was best to seek help.

It was reported that Danielle was doing “well so far” and was “optimistic” about her future. Her stay was expected to last 30-60 days longer.

“We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it out,” Danielle’s management team told TMZ.

Danielle’s absence from social media was questioned recently as the usually vocal star had gone silent during major unrest in the country. Female rapper CHIKA, whose real name is Jane Chika Oranika, brought attention to Danielle’s silence via a tweet on Monday.

“Bad bhabie lil chickenhead a** been silent, too. we really ain’t caught her outside not once. hmm,” the rapper tweeted.

CHIKA’s tweet prompted a response from Bhad Bhabie. Her Instagram went black on Tuesday in response to fellow rapper’s call out. There was no caption to the post, and commenting was turned off. The all-black square, which garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, was the first communication from Danielle in two weeks.

The controversial rapper was never one to shy away from stating her opinion on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Disney actress Skai Jackson was granted a restraining order from the rapper back in February. Bhad Bhabie was ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from Skai’s home and workplace after she threatened to “kill” the Disney actress over an argument on social media.

The argument started over accusations that Skai created a fake social media account to trash Bhad Bhabie. Skai was reportedly upset that Danielle was spending time with rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Both women allegedly had feelings for YoungBoy.

Skai told a judge back in February that she was “afraid for her life” and unable to sleep since the incident. The Disney star claimed that she was “afraid” that Danielle was “mentally unstable.”

Bhad Bhabie didn’t seem too phased by the restraining order. She posted a response on her Instagram account.

“Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks,” Bregoli wrote at the time.