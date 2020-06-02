Mysterious Piles Of Bricks Are Reportedly Popping Up Near George Floyd Protest Hotspots

As unrest continues to grip the United States in the wake of George Floyd’s death, reports of mysterious piles of bricks near protest hotspots are sparking theories of outside forces attempting to fuel the chaos.

As reported by RT, a prominent social media post from protesters in Dallas called attention to a pile discovered early Saturday morning. On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Police Department issued a statement about a similar issue in the area.

“We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot,” the department tweeted.

“If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard.”

A spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department claimed that the bricks found near protest sites were likely for “nefarious use,” The Daily Caller reported. However, the spokesman claimed that the source of the piles has yet to be identified.

“So far, only the Kansas City Police Department has linked the discovery of pallets of bricks to pre-planned rioting,'” The Daily Caller reported.

On Tuesday, NBC News’ Verification Unit confirmed that one pile in Dallas was there for months in proximity to a construction site and can be seen in Google Maps Street View from February. Another collection was allegedly investigated by local police, who claimed they were for a planned construction project. The department reportedly removed the bricks from the area.

NBC News pushed back on claims that the bricks are being “strategically placed” to encourage violence. However, the publication also noted one video showed a woman handing back a brick that was given to her by people in a nearby car.

On social media, theories continue to swirl over the origin of the bricks. While some suggest they have been placed extremist groups, others theorize that police have positioned them to allow for more severe enforcement and charges against rioters.

Looks like a set up to me… There’s ALWAYS more than meets the eye.. https://t.co/IPSRGJMwuU — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 31, 2020

WATCH: These Rioters just happened to find a pallet of bricks planted in the middle of the street Who put them there? I bet there are cameras on the outside of all those shops RT if you think there should be a Federal Investigation to find out who is aiding Domestic Terrorism. pic.twitter.com/vY3ribgqpe — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 1, 2020

So, pallets of bricks are showing up in suburbs of Dallas today in places where they typically would not be placed. Right outside of subdivisions. I’m going to check my city due to photos popping up and rumors of protests. Don’t mess with Texans. — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 1, 2020

U.S. officials are currently investigating whether Antifa or right-wing extremist groups are infiltrating the protests to push them toward violence. Security consultant Adam Leggat, a former British Army counter-terrorism officer, claims that intelligence from his colleagues suggested that the majority of violent protesters are far-left anarchists. But Leggat also warned that other groups could become involved and complicate the situation.

As The Inquisitr reported, top state officials have warned that white supremacist groups are encouraging members to head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and use them as cover to sow chaos. In addition, anti-government extremists, Boogaloo Bois, have reportedly been advertising the protests, and some have allegedly taken part.