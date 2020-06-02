Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Donald Trump For St. John’s Visit: ‘He Holds That Bible Like It’s Burning Him’

Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is known for speaking her mind and she did just that in a Monday evening tweet about President Donald Trump’s recent church appearance. Trump’s Monday appearance at St. John’s Church has generated a lot of criticism, and it looks like Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to the appearance resonated with many of her followers.

Trump and a large entourage of his staff and cabinet members walked from the White House over to St. John’s on Monday. The president stood outdoors by the sign for the church and held up a bible as he spoke briefly. It has also been reported that the police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disrupt peaceful protesters and force them from the area to make room for the president.

Rev. Mariann Budde, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington quickly criticized the president’s appearance, as has presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. It looks as if Ocasio-Cortez felt similarly.

In the tweet that the New York representative posted shortly after Trump’s visit to St. John’s, she said that the president held the bible as if it was burning him. As of this writing, that tweet has already received more than 555,000 likes. In addition, it has been retweeted nearly 77,000 times.

He holds that Bible like it’s burning him. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2020

This tweet from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has also prompted more than 21,800 comments in response. The Democratic representative is known as something of a lightning rod, and the comments showed that is most definitely the case. While plenty of people fully agreed with her sentiment, she received quite a bit of criticism for this post as well.

“Dear AOC, I’m positive you have no clue what it feels like to hold a Bible. Or any book for that matter. And I’ll take a beer please. Thanks,” blasted one person who referenced her bartender past.

“He holds it the way he was coached by his white supremist advisors to hold it,” jeered someone who was seemingly in agreement with Ocasio-Cortez.

“AOC is anti-Semitic and is against opening places of worship AOC should sit out Bible handling commentary,” declared another critic of hers.

“He can’t hide behind the Bible. As Anderson Cooper just pointed out, he’s a THUG. And history will just him as such,” wrote someone else aligned with Ocasio-Cortez’s frame of mind.

The comment section appeared to be tilted more toward criticism than toward support of Ocasio-Cortez’s post. However, the tweet did receive a massive volume of likes and retweets. Given that, the overall reaction to this critical post seemed to be overwhelmingly positive toward the Democratic representative and quite negative toward the president for this St. John’s appearance.