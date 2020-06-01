‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards ‘Does It All’ With Her Three Daughters, Is A Very ‘Hands On’ Mom

Denise Richards is a mom of three and working television and movie star.

Denise Richards may have a hectic career as a reality star and actress but she doesn’t let her day job get in the way of her role as mom to her three daughters, including Sam and Lola Sheen, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and Eloise, who she adopted as a single parent years ago.

On May 31, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life about Denise’s life as a mom to her three girls and said that when it comes to her children, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has always been very protective of her family and also keeps an open line of communication with them.

“Denise Richards absolutely loves being a mom,” a source close to the family explained.

Despite Denise’s busy professional life, the insider went on to say that she has successfully maintained a healthy balance with her kids and does her best to have fun with them, all while being the best mom she can be.

Currently, as the majority of California remains in quarantine with their children out of school, Denise has taken on an even bigger role with her kids as she teaches them from home while caring for the animals and tending to all of the normal chores she’s responsible for at the Malibu home she shares with husband Aaron Phypers, who she married in September 2018.

While Denise is highly recognizable and is often followed by paparazzi when she ventures out in Los Angeles, her kids are said to be quite grounded.

“They’re very nice, smart, normal and well-grounded kids,” the insider explained. “They are not into celebrity or the cameras or any of that but they respect that their mom is. They are fully aware of who their parents are.”

The source added that Aaron has fit right in with Denise’s family and adapted to the role of stepdad quite easily.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise and her family celebrated the ninth birthday of her youngest daughter, Eloise, last weekend with a very colorful set of cupcakes and nine spiraled candles.

After sharing a photo of Eloise’s big day on her Instagram page, along with the tasty treats the smiling child was about to eat, Denise received a number of comments from her fans and follower, and several of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke, all of whom shared sweet messages to Denise and her child.