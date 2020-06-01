Randall Emmett Edits Instagram Post After Saying ‘Every Life Matters’ Instead Of ‘Black Lives Matter’

Randall Emmett was forced to change his caption after experiencing backlash.

Randall Emmett’s fiance, Lala Kent, has been sharing numerous posts on Instagram in hopes of promoting change and combatting racism and police brutality. However, when it came to one of his own Instagram posts over the weekend, Randall majorly missed the mark.

According to a report shared by TV Show Ace on May 31, Randall was forced to edit the caption of a selfie he took on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles over the weekend after first telling his fans and followers, as he took a stand against the recent death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pushed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes, that “every life matters.”

As the outlet revealed, the Love Andy C fan page on Twitter shared a screenshot of Randall’s initial caption to his selfie, which read, “Every life matters, we will make a change.”

Although Randall had the right idea when he included the “Black Lives Matter” hash tag and said he was hoping for a change, the topic of “every life matters” or “all lives matter” has been touchy in recent days as it seems to take away from the fact that not all lives are being seemingly targeted with racism and police brutality.

Following a series of critical messages from his fans and followers, the movie producer returned to his caption and offered a swift edit of its content. Now, instead of saying “every life matters,” Randall’s caption reads, “Black Lives Matter,” as it should, and the rest of his caption remained the same.

The TV Show Ace went on to reveal that in addition to Randall and Lala attending the weekend’s “Black Lives Matter” protests in Los Angeles, their Vanderpump Rules co-star, James Kennedy, was also in attendance and has been quite vocal on his Instagram Stories in hopes of spreading the word about the movement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala shared a number of posts on her Instagram page in recent days in regard to George Floyd’s death, and the protests surrounding the incident, and in one, she told her fans and followers that she would not “shut up” about racial injustice and would continue to do her part to promote positive change in society and get rid of white privilege in America.

She also said that she is embarrassed by those who don’t seem to think that George’s death was the result of his race.