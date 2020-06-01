Trump Called Out For Rhetoric Making Unrest ‘Worse’ By Governor Pritzker

President Donald Trump had a phone call with governors from throughout the United States on Monday. During it, he urged them to take a tough stance on the protests and riots happening across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day while in the custody of four former Minneapolis police officers. However, at least one governor called out the president for the rhetoric coming out of the White House, expressing concerns that national leaders were not calling for calmness.

The governor of Illinois, businessman Jay Robert “J. B.” Pritzker, expressed his concern during the call with President Trump, according to a tweet from CNN Chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

“I have been extraordinarily concerned with the rhetoric coming out of the WH making it worse. People are feeling real pain out there. We have to have national leadership in calling for calm.”

It is unclear how Trump responded to Pritzker’s concerns during the phone call, and what, if anything, might change as a result of the discussion.

The governor’s words come after his recent strong condemnation of President Trump’s response to Floyd’s death and subsequent protests, riots, and unrest, according to an NBC Chicago report. At a press conference last Friday, Pritzker called Trump a “racist, misogynist, homophobe.”

In response to the president’s tweet calling rioters “thugs” and quoting ” when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Pritzker had some strong words for him.

“His tweets, his reaction, his failure to address the racism in America is stoking the flames in subtle and not so subtle ways,” he said.

In Monday morning’s call, Trump urged the governors of the U.S. to step up their efforts in policing and curbing the violence amid the protests, or else they will look like a bunch of “jerks,” The Inquisitr reported. The president worried that other countries would see the U.S. as a country of pushovers. He reminded governors that the U.S. has plenty of resources to curb the violence that occurred over the weekend in major cities, and he urged them to use it.

CBS Local Chicago reported that yesterday, Pritzker ordered the National Guard to provide support in Chicago after Mayor Lori Lightfoot requested assistance due to protests that turned into riots and violence on Saturday night left substantial damage in the city. Both the governor and mayor condemned the riots, but they still supported the peaceful protests. Pritzker urged protestors to practice social distancing and wear masks.