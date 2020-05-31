‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Make A Huge Decision, Lani Struggles With Fear

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 1, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of storylines set up to kick off another dramatic week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will make a life changing decision about their future. The couple have been through a lot as of late, but they are finally back on track in their relationship.

Now, the pair will make the decision to have another child. They already have one child, Will’s daughter Arianna, whom he shares with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Although Sonny isn’t biologically related to the little girl, he is an active father in her life.

The duo will confirm that it’s time to give Ari a younger brother or sister and will set out on their adoption journey, which according to the brand new summer preview video, will come to a head this summer.

Meanwhile, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will gather the strength to pop the question to his girlfriend, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). Justin will propose to Kayla at the hospital and her ex-husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will be heartbroken when he sees the scene play out.

Steve has recently decided that he plans to fight Justin for Kayla’s love. He wants to get back together with the love of his life, but the engagement will be a huge roadblock for him. Will he let Kayla go for good, or will he plan to break up her wedding to Justin?

In addition, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be living in a state of fear. Although she’s happy to be pregnant with Eli Grant’s (Lamon Archey) child, she can’t help but remember all of the emotions she felt when she lost their first baby, a son named David Abraham, who died at birth.

Lani’s fears over losing yet another child will haunt her and she’ll open up to Eli about all of the emotions that she’s feeling surrounding their pregnancy this time around.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be surprised when Zoey gives him some big news about little David’s custody. It seems that Zoey may drop her legal pursuit to get custody of David, and allow him to continue to live with Rafe without a fight.

Days of Our Lives fans may finally see Rafe finally adopt David and legally become his father, which is what he’s wanted all along.