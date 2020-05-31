Sen. Tim Scott Calls For More Arrests In George Floyd Case

Republican Sen. Tim Scott called for the arrest of the three additional police officers present at the death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd died on Monday after what appeared to be a routine detention turned deadly when former officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck and kept it there while the detainee begged to be allowed more room to breathe.

Scott, also an African American and a senator from South Carolina, called for Chauvin’s arrest immediately after news of Floyd’s death was reported.

4 days later. Still three arrests to go. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/laavzNKmvh — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 30, 2020

Scott’s most recent call for arrests quoted his earlier tweet in which he supported the four officers on the scene being fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Scott’s first tweet came four days before his renewed call for justice in Floyd’s case.

Earlier on Saturday, the South Carolina senator pleaded with his fellow Americans to continue with their quest for justice but to do so peaceably and without further violence.

“I know well the anger and frustration felt throughout communities of color right now. But violence is not the answer,” Scott tweeted.

“Violence takes the focus off #GeorgeFloyd and the real issues at hand, and gives those who prey on division more fuel. Make your voices heard, not bricks and fire.”

Scott also addressed those protesting in Columbia, South Carolina who aren’t from the area. The senator told protesters if they aren’t from Columbia to “go.home,” reminding his constituents of times in the past when they worked to rectify injustice in a way that was admirable and effective, saying that violence will only lead to more hardship.

If you’re in Columbia and aren’t from there, go.home. Our state came together&showed the world how to do this the right way and find a solution after Walter Scott&Mother Emanuel. Let’s do it again & keep finding solutions together. Violence will only mean more broken lives&hearts — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 30, 2020

California Sen. Kamala Harris has also been vocal about the racially charged protesting being carried out across the nation. Harris joined protesters outside the White House on Saturday, saying that “people are in pain” and politicians needed to listen up.

People are in pain. We must listen. pic.twitter.com/5PJ9gqyu1q — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 30, 2020

Demonstrations across the country went into overdrive after a video of Floyd’s arrest and detention went viral. The unarmed and prostrate detainee could be seen begging for air, crying out in pain and eventually going silent as passersby pleaded with officers to allow him to get up or at least alleviate some of the pressure. At least one person questioning the officers identified herself as a firefighter and repeatedly asked an officer who wasn’t on Floyd to take his pulse.

The officer believed to be responsible for Floyd’s death was taken into custody on Friday, as The Inquisitr previously reported. No reports of the other three officers facing charges are available at this time.