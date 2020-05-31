Jinger Duggar Ponders On What Her New Daughter Will Be Like In New Instagram Post

Jinger Duggar is pregnant with her and Jeremy Vuolo’s second child. She is due in November and they are both excited to meet this new life in just a few short months. In anticipation of having two daughters running around, the Counting On star took to her Instagram account on Saturday to ponder on what this new little girl will be like.

The 26-year-old expectant mom said that she has been thinking lately on how different her second girl will be from her big sister, Felicity Nicole. Jinger described her firstborn as a social butterfly and very spunky. That is quite evident as seen in many videos and photos that both parents have shared on their individual social media accounts. Most of them include Felicity and she is always smiling, clapping, and waving to everyone she sees. Her mom had previously stated that she loves meeting new people.

In her post, Jinger went on to ponder on whether the new baby will end up being more of an introvert who would be happy just to play with a toy in a quiet room rather than being the life of the party. The Duggar daughter ended her post by expressing her excitement on what’s to come in her girl’s future.

“Whοever she is, and whatever she loves, I’m excited to see her flourish as she grows,” Jinger said.

The set of official announcement snapshots had Jinger wearing a pink dress with an embroidered pattern on the bodice. It also had a matching belt that was tied right above her growing baby bump. Jeremy wore a dark suit, white shirt, and a pink tie in honor of having another baby girl to look forward to.

There were many photos that came with the baby news on Thursday, but this one that she sent in the recent Instagram share had Jinger’s back leaning against her husband and cradling her baby belly. They are both laughing about something.

Felicity was seen in a few pictures wearing a pretty white dress. In the other snaps, the Duggar granddaughter wore a black shirt that revealed she was going to be a big sister soon.

Jinger and Jeremy also revealed on the same day as their pregnancy announcement that they lost a baby last fall and expressed how heartbroken they were. In a previous post that Jinger Duggar shared, she spoke out on how sad and helpless she felt during that time. It was tough to go through, but she said that she relied in her hope in God to get her through.