Joe Biden Commended SpaceX Launch And Promises To Continue Space Exploration If Elected

Former Vice President Joe Biden and presumed Democratic party presidential nominee said that he plans to continue the space exploration program and commended the SpaceX launch on Saturday.

SpaceX launched the first manned shuttle from American soil since 2011 Saturday afternoon and Biden congratulated National Aeronautics and Space Administration, according to The Hill.

“I congratulate NASA, SpaceX, and all the hardworking women and men who made today a victory for American innovation and persistence,” Biden said Saturday in a statement.

The former vice president credited “years” of work and preparation that went into Saturday’s launch, saying that the Obama Administration had a lot to do with the historic launch.

“This mission represents the culmination of work begun years ago, and which President Obama and I fought hard to ensure would become a reality.”

Falcon 9 launches Crew Dragon on its first flight with @NASA astronauts on board! pic.twitter.com/FUd0SSRKud — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 30, 2020

Biden specifically mentioned that the previous administration “planted the seeds” of the success seen in the Florida launch and the subsequent flight through the 2009 Recovery Act. According to the Democratic nominee’s statement, the $30 billion that was cut from taxes “invigorated” the aerospace industry as a whole and has helped provide jobs to many.

Biden also promised to continue the work on the space project, which has had new life breathed into it with input by private businesses.

“As President, I look forward to advancing America’s commitment to pursuing space exploration and unlocking scientific discoveries that will inspire a new generation of dreamers to gaze up at the sky and imagine all that our future may hold.”

The launch took veterans of the NASA space shuttle program Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken into space from Cape Canaveral, Fla., according to The Hill. The trip from Earth to the International Space Station, which began at 3:30 pm eastern time, is expected to take around 19 hours.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the launch, according to Fox News, calling it “incredible” and a victory for a country that has been worn down by the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Inquisitor previously reported on the successful SpaceX launch noting that the company was launched by Tesla Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, in 2002 and has marked the first privately-owned corporation to make the leap to send people into to space which is likely to usher in a new era of spaceflight.

Musk commented on Wednesday, the day the launch was originally scheduled for, that he never really thought his dream would come to reality.