‘General Hospital’ Star Scarlett Fernandez Celebrates A Big Personal Milestone

Young General Hospital actress Scarlett Fernandez shared a fun photo on her Instagram page on Friday that signaled a significant personal achievement. She just graduated from 5th grade and she looked quite excited about this.

The Friday afternoon post of Scarlett’s showed her holding a sign indicating that it was her last day of 5th grade. She had a funny expression on her face where she stuck her tongue out and had her eyes opened wide.

The silly look of amazement on Scarlett’s face seemed to signal that she was pretty jazzed about wrapping up elementary school. Now, it seems that she will head to middle school in the fall.

Scarlett’s graduation post got plenty of love from General Hospital fans and some of her fellow cast members.

Co-star Sofia Mattsson (Sasha Gilmore) commented with a big “Wohoo!” to help Scarlett celebrate. In addition, both Maura West (Ava Jerome) and Hudson West (Jake Spencer) liked the post within the first few hours after Scarlett first shared it.

The pint-sized General Hospital star received dozens of congratulatory comments from her followers too.

“Congratulations! Love that silly face. Enjoy your summer,” wrote one fan.

“Hello Scarlett, congratulations on your last day of elementary school (5th grade). Before you know it you’ll be in highschool and will be driving, take care and stay safe sweetie and can’t wait to see new episodes of GH,” another fan said.

“Congratulations 6th grader. You are an amazing actress,” detailed someone else.

“Congratulations pretty girl!!! On to middle school!” noted a different soap fan.

Scarlett’s character of Charlotte has been navigating a lot of tough times over the past few months. She was crushed when Nina exposed Valentin at their New Year’s Eve wedding and called off the nuptials, and the constant bickering between her father and Lulu has taken a significant toll on her.

As a result, Charlotte started exhibiting some problematic behavior. She had been something of a bully a couple of years ago, and her bad behavior started to escalate again recently.

Even though Scarlett was just performing what the writers created for her, some General Hospital fans became nasty toward her across social media. Scarlett took to her Instagram page in the midst of this to defend herself and she got a lot of support.

On-screen, Lulu and Valentin recognized this escalation of Charlotte’s bad behavior and promised to co-parent more peacefully. However, it’s too soon to know whether that will be enough to compel the youngster to turn things around.

General Hospital spoilers aren’t available yet to tease what’s next for Charlotte. In the meantime, it looks like Scarlett has some celebrating to do and a summer to embrace.