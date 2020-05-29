WWE News: Alexa Bliss Opens Up Injury That Almost Ended Her Career

Alexa Bliss is enjoying a lot of success in WWE as an in-ring competitor at the moment, but there was a spell in which she feared her career might be over. During a recent interview with BT Sport, by way of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the former Women’s Champion revealed that the concussion injuries that she picked up in 2018 and 2019 made her confront the possibility of retirement.

“For being in the company for over seven years now and not having any injuries, and then having this one particular stint of time where it was just back-to-back concussions, it was very scary. Because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get back in the ring again.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it is believed that Bliss got hurt during her matches with Ronda Rousey. The situation even prompted Nia Jax to go to management and request that Bliss didn’t get booked against the UFC Hall of Famer, as her wellbeing had been affected during the matches.

Bliss went on to say that she still felt the effects of the injury when she returned to action. According to the superstar, she had really bad vertigo that caused her to become dizzy from certain heights. This would have hampered her ability to perform aerial maneuvers and take high spot bumps.

However, she also revealed that WWE did everything in its power to make sure she got the best medical treatment, and company officials weren’t willing to let her wrestle again until she’d been cleared by several experts.

“It really showed me, too, that with concussions they take it very seriously. I had seen a neurologist, a neuropsychologist, an eye doctor, a neurosurgeon. Like, I had seen every single type of doctor you can see about concussions.”

While Bliss was absent from in-ring competition, Bliss appeared in more onscreen personality capacities. She hosted WrestleMania 34 and served as the general manager of Monday Night Raw. During the interview, she stated that she was grateful for WWE giving her those opportunities while she was recovering.

Bliss also credited Vince McMahon for making sure that she seen the best doctors available, and shared her gratitude for the chairman for taking good care of her.

Since returning to the company as a full-time in-ring competitor, Bliss has led the WWE women’s tag team division with her partner Nikki Cross. The duo have won the division’s titles on two occasions and Bliss has even received her own talk show called A Moment of Bliss.