‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview: Stephanie, Sheila, Brooke & Taylor In ‘Classic Clashes’ Week

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 1 reveals the brand new theme of “Classic Clashes,” per CBS. The world’s most-watched soap opera will revisit vintage episodes that feature fierce confrontations between old rivals, evil villains, and renegades with an attitude.

The Inquisitr reported that The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless ran out of new episodes on April 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS is now broadcasting epic episodes according to a specific theme each week.

Monday, June 1 – Sally Landed In Stephanie’s Pool During A Fight

An irate Sally Spectra (the late Darlene Conley) made her way to the Forrester mansion after Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) insulted her in an interview with the press. The bitter rivals blasted each other before Sally landed up in Stephanie’s pool.

In the meantime, Sally also had trouble brewing on the personal front. Her husband, Clarke Garrison (Dan McVicar) flirted with Felicia Forrester (then – Colleen Dion-Scotti), Stephanie’s daughter, and offered her a business deal.

Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) and Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) acted on their feelings for each other.

The episode dates back to February 19, 1992.

Tuesday, June 2 – Sheila’s Hell-Bent On Killing Stephanie

B&B’s supervillain Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) was hell-bent on killing Stephanie because she kept her from Eric Forrester (John McCook). Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss), Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan), and Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) tried to reason with Sheila as she went for the jugular.

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and her father, Jack Hamilton (Chris Robinson), tried to understand why Ridge married Brooke so soon after Taylor’s supposed death.

In the meantime, Sally’s new hairdresser told her that Taylor was still alive.

The episode was first broadcast on June 7, 1995.

Wednesday, June 3 – Taylor & Brooke’s Cake Fight

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) married Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) after he divorced Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for betraying him with his dad. At the time, Steffy was pregnant with Liam’s child and Taylor was furious that he would abandon his unborn child.

After the ceremony, Taylor and Brooke brought up their bitter past in the kitchen. They hurled cake and accusations at each other. However, Steffy and Hope got their own back when they made their mothers face the wedding guests after destroying the wedding cake.

The episode originally aired on August 22, 2018.

Thursday, June 4 – Stephanie Choked Brooke

Blind with rage, Stephanie headed to Big Bear cabin when she heard that Brooke wanted to seduce Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon). She was livid because Brooke was out to destroy her family and sleep with all the Forrester men. Brooke realized that she was in grave danger when Stephanie choked her.

The must-see episode dates back to August 3, 1999.

Friday, June 5 – Hope Finds Out That Beth Is Alive

On August 5, 2019, The Bold and the Beautiful fans tuned in en masse to witness the moment when Hope would find out that her daughter (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive.

Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) finally convinced Liam that he was telling the truth and that Phoebe was Beth. Liam then rushed to save Hope from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) as they were about to leave for their honeymoon. Liam and Thomas battled it out on the Forrester Creations’ rooftop as Thomas tried to flee. Liam placed him in a hold and forced him to tell Hope that Beth was alive.

Hope could not believe that her nightmare was finally over and that she would be able to hold her daughter in her arms again.