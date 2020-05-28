‘Heavily Armed Rednecks’ Protect Stores In Minneapolis As Protesters Loot During George Floyd Protests

Armed citizens gathered outside businesses in Minneapolis, Minnesota to protect them from looters taking advantage of the protest over the death of George Floyd.

Protesting in the northern city has become so extensive that shop owners have in some cases had to take matters into their own hands to stop their shops from being destroyed.

Minnesota Reform reporter Max Nesterak interviewed two men who described themselves as “heavily armed rednecks” who took to the streets to support protesters but block looters from damaging some retail establishments.

“Basically you see the records that cops keep. And cops are a lot less likely to try and tread on people’s rights when there’s other armed Americans with them. “I figured it’s about damn time that some heavily armed rednecks stood with fellow citizens.”

These guys say they support the protests but not the looting. Showed up to help this tobacco store owner stop people from breaking in pic.twitter.com/x2FMQiQwVK — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

The looters have taken advantage of the protest which has been ongoing over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died while in police custody.

Floyd’s death is considered by many to be a matter of racist police brutality, and mourners have taken to the streets in his hometown to demand justice be served to the four officers involved.

Floyd’s case accelerated after video footage of the arrest showed an officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck, applying pressure to his throat and hampering his ability to breathe which is believed to have caused his death.

Autozone and Target are on fire pic.twitter.com/GQ1vu8DJpx — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

While being interviewed the men noted that a nearby Target was on fire, and Nesterak shared videos of several other businesses that could be seen billowing smoke in the wake of the rioters.

The bearded protectors with rifles strapped to their chests were clear about their mission: protect the right to protest and protect the businesses and their owners who are essentially innocent bystanders to the culture wars playing out.

“It turns out these guys are out here with machetes and shattered windows trying to keep looters out of the businesses ’cause cops can’t get in here. “So I figured before there were cops, there were just Americans, so here we are. Bottom line, justice for Floyd and I hope they stop looting at some point.”

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden weighed in on Floyd’s death, as was previously reported by The Inquistr. Trump told reporters that he was withholding judgment until he was able to see a full report. Biden made a stronger call for justice saying that he would ensure Floyd’s family recieved justice.