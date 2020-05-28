YouTube Star Saffron Barker Announces Clothing Collection In Bright Tie-Dye Crop Top & Shorts Ensemble

British YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to announce a new clothing collection she is launching. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant regularly shares content via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint fans with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a bright short-sleeved tie-dye crop top that displayed a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted shorts that fell way above her knees. Barker accessorized herself with a couple of bracelets and didn’t opt for any other visible jewelry. The blond beauty sported half her wavy hair down and clipped the rest back. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner. Barker kept her nails short and seemingly painted them with a coat of black nail polish.

The YouTuber — who has more than 2.3 million subscribers — was captured holding a multicolored cake with both hands. She posed on her knees, looked to her right, and flashed a huge smile. Barker was photographed in front of a rail of clothing and was surrounded by a number of balloons.

For her caption, she announced that she is working with clothing brand In The Style on a collection. Due to the U.K. being on lockdown, Barker was inspired to launch the collection with a “Saffron inspired summer loungewear line.” The items will be available on Sunday, May 31, via the brand’s app and website.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, in her recent YouTube videos, Barker has been filming at home during her quarantine.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 212,000 likes and over 3,770 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers

“OMG I AM@CRYING YOU ARE AMAZING THIS IS INCREDIBLE OMG OMG. GO GIRL, YOU ARE AN INSPIRATION!!! LOVE YOU,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous crying face emoji.

“Ahh, how exciting this is a dream!! Can’t wait to see the pieces,” another devotee shared.

“Oh I can’t wait to get my little mitts on it all!! I’ve been so excited for so long. So proud of you!” remarked a third fan.

“Saffron I can’t tell you who thrilled I am that this is size inclusive!!!! Thank you!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed fans in a long-sleeved green and white tie-dye top with a turtle neck. Barker paired the outfit with matching shorts and opted for multiple pieces of jewelry.