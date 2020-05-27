Ciara Shows Off Massive Baby Bump In Black Bandeau Top While Rocking Long Blond Hair

Ciara took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer is currently heavily pregnant with her third child and is no stranger to showing off her huge baby bump on the platform.

In the first shot, the “Like a Boy” hitmaker stunned in a black bandeau top which displayed her decolletage and her growing bump. She accessorized herself with a gold necklace with a cross pendant and numerous gold bracelets. Ciara sported her wavy blond hair down and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look.

In the image, she was photographed from the stomach-up. Ciara directly faced the camera and held her arms beside her bump. She pushed her long locks over to one side and glanced at the camera with a soft expression. The 34-year-old was snapped in front of a beautiful clear blue sky and green nature.

In the next slide, Ciara uploaded a selfie where she posed in a low-cut black top with short sleeves. She accessorized with the same necklace and opted for aviator sunglasses. The entertainer raised one hand to her hair and looked at the camera lens with a subtle pout.

Ciara is expecting her third baby with husband Russell Wilson. On Wilson’s Instagram page, he posted a video of his wife taking selfies in the sun in this same ensemble on top of a chair.

Ciara didn’t add a geotag or caption her upload with anything but that didn’t seem to bother her fans.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 440,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 25.4 million followers.

“YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL CICI,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“You really are the GOAT. Your mad pregnant and serving face like this. We don’t deserve you queen,” another devotee shared.

“So pretty. I am so excited for your new bundle of joy. Congratulations,” remarked a third fan.

“Look at that glow. Beautiful brown skin,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her social media audience is nothing new for Ciara. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she reminisced over last year’s Met Gala event by reminding followers of her killer look. Ciara dazzled in a cut-out emerald green gown that was custom made by Peter Dundas. The dress had a thigh-high slit and a long train that was made out of feathers. She paired the ensemble with long gloves that matched the ensemble. Ciara slicked back her dark hair and sported a huge Afro in the back.