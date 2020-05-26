‘Pump Rules’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Calls Charli Burnett ‘Unreliable’ During A Meeting At SUR

Lisa Vanderpump won't tolerate Charli Burnett's failure to prioritize her restaurant.

Lisa Vanderpump puts Charli Burnett on the spot during tonight’s special “Secrets Revealed” episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a sneak peek at the May 26 episode of the Bravo reality series, Lisa is seen explaining why she’s upset with Charli’s behavior to producers before she’s seen sitting down with Charli at SUR Restaurant to discuss a couple of issues she has with her waitress.

“For the most part, I think the people that work at SUR look at it as a stepping stone but this should be a priority and I really can’t afford to indulge this. I really can’t,” Lisa explained to the cameras in a cast confessional.

According to Lisa, she doesn’t believe Charli is taking her job at the restaurant as seriously as she should be. Meanwhile, as Charli is called to her meeting with Lisa, she appears to be completely unaware that anything is wrong as she asks Lisa how she’s doing and tells her it is nice to see her.

“Sit down for a second,” Lisa interjects. “I’ve been hearing that you’ve been reliable and that you’ve committed to shifts and then you haven’t been here. And when you don’t show up, you screw us, basically.”

In response to Lisa’s comment, Charli explains to Lisa that Raquel Leviss asked her to switch shifts with her and while she felt she would be able to and marked down the changes in her calendar, she didn’t mark the correct week. Instead, she accidentally made the changes to the following week.

After bringing up the issue of Charli missing shifts, Lisa said she was also informed that Charli had engaged in a heated argument with Brett Caprioni. At that point, a flashback moment featured Charli lashing out at the bar and telling him to write his feelings in a diary.

Back at their meeting, Lisa brought it to Charli’s attention that she had been informed that she was being “cheeky” with Brett. In fact, Lisa revealed that Brett had informed her that Charli had asked if she farted during their training sessions at Villa Blanca.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Charli was recently dissed by her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute, who appeared on Scheana Marie’s podcast, Scheananigans, and suggested that Charli hadn’t shown much of who she really is to the cameras.

Kristen then said that the new cast members of the show appear to be copying things she and the other original members of the show did years ago.