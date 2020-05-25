‘The Young and the Restless’ Weekly Preview Video: Lauren Faces Her Worst Nightmare

The Young and the Restless weekly preview video for the week of May 25 reveals some of the biggest villains in Genoa City’s history. The residents of the Wisconsin burb will find themselves facing their worst nightmares as the evildoers cause mayhem in an effort to win.

Shelia (Kimberlin Brown) lets Lauren (Tracey Bregman) know that she’ll be dead very soon, but it seems like Lauren isn’t so sure about that news. Meanwhile, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) clutches his towel looks out in horror from the beach as the yacht that Lauren, his brand new wife, is on blows up in a fiery explosion. He screams out Lauren’s name, hoping against hope that she’s okay despite what it looks like.

Elsewhere, Christian (Lauralee Bell) faces almost certain death when Isabella (Eva Longoria) pushes her head underneath the water of her bath. It seems that Isabella not only framed Christine for causing her death but also plans to make it look like Chris took her own life, possibly due to her guilt. Things get hairy, and it looks like Christine might not escape with her life if Isabella gets her way.

Elsewhere, Lily (Christel Khalil) is certain that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will never hurt anybody. He’s a great guy, and there’s nothing wrong with him chatting with her online despite her young age. It looks like Lily might be fooling herself, though, because Kevin is at Gina’s wreaking havoc. He locks Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca) in the freezer at the eatery, and he vows to make Coleen pay for ratting him out to Neil (Kristoff St. John). After all, Kevin is not a pervert.

After the masquerade ball, a scared David Kimble (Michael Corbett) announces that he shot many people — they’re dead according to him. Of course, that might not quite be the case. He finds himself in a world of hurt when he jumps into a dumpster and goes down the garbage shoot and meets an untimely end much to the relief of many throughout Genoa City.

Finally, in another round of crazy, Lauren faces off with her exact double. Sarah (Tracey Bregman) impersonates Lauren and she locks up her nemesis. Ultimately, Lauren and her double face off in a maze of mirrors, and it is impossible to tell which one is the real Lauren and who is the fake. Ultimately, somebody pulls the trigger, and it is game on as the villainous woman tries to make Lauren pay.