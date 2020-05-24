‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: The 2014 Nurses Ball Kicks Off 3 Weeks Of Fun Performances

General Hospital will be starting their three week long run of previous episodes of the annual Nurses Ball. On Monday, the ABC soap is expected to air the 2014 Nurses Ball that focuses on host Lucy Coe and her always entertaining shenanigans. Due to the absence of being able to film any new episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have decided to air reruns until the crew can get back to doing what they do best.

On May 21, the last new episode of General Hospital aired and now begins the summer of classic shows that fans can get lost in. The first three weeks will be specifically focused on the famous Nurses Balls that has happened over the years. It’s an annual tradition of talent, fun, and, of course, plenty of drama included. According to SheKnows Soaps, the first one on Monday, May 25, will be the 2014 Nurses Ball that will feature a surprise proposal and the memorable performance by Liesl Obrecht.

Very honored & excited to share ⁦@GeneralHospital⁩ Nurses Balls with you again! We begin with 2014! It is my hope that all the #Nurses and #HealthcareHeroes know the depth of our appreciation for all of you!

Photos ⁦@justJimWarren⁩ pic.twitter.com/mbOKC9cbdO — Lynn Herring (@TheLynnHerring) May 21, 2020

General Hospital also shared a sneak peek clip into Monday’s show, as they always do, and it shows Lucy and Felicia getting ready for the event. Felicia looked gorgeous in a gold and silver shimmering gown. At that time, the two women were close as Lucy has been sharing her secrets with her BFF. Lucy was then still married to Kevin Collins, however, she had a recent tryst with Scott Baldwin, which she was trying to keep secret. Felicia knew about it and was happy that Lucy was putting that all behind her.

However, the clip revealed that Lucy wasn’t too sure about it. She and Scott have been close for many years and she has always had special feelings for him. They are currently good friends, but in 2014 it was a little different.

Fans will get to see plenty more of the Nurses Ball on Monday. Nurses Epiphany, Liz, Felix, and Sabrina Santiago will be performing a special song. Sabrina has since been killed off, but those who loved this character will be able to see her once again.

When General Hospital is back on air in a few months after new episodes are filmed, there are lots of story lines that will continue. The custody hearing of Wiley will resume with Nina Reeves taking the stand apparently to help Nelle. There is also an impending pregnancy that is looming ahead. All hints is that it is Maxie that is with child and that will certainly complicate things for her and others in Port Charles.