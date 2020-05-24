‘One Piece’ Chapter 980 Spoilers, Recap: Kid Finally Having His Revenge Against Traitor Apoo

After months of being tortured at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon, Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid managed to set himself free and reunite with his crew. At first, Kid told Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy that he’s planning to temporarily leave the Land of Wano and have his revenge against Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido someday. However, in the recent chapters of One Piece manga, Kid didn’t only join the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in their war against the combined forces of Emperor Kaido, Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin, and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, but he’s also set to have his revenge against one of the former allies that betrayed him – On Air Pirates captain and Beast Pirates headliner Scratchmen Apoo.

When they entered the New World, Kid decided to form a pirate alliance with two other members of the Worst Generation – Apoo and Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins. The alliance originally planned to take the head of Red Hair Pirates captain and Emperor Shanks, but before they could start their mission, they were dismantled by another Emperor, Kaido. One Piece Wano Arc revealed that everything was set up by Apoo, who during that time already had connections with Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

While Apoo and Hawkins ended up serving Emperor Kaido, Kid was sent to prison where the Beast Pirates tried to break his spirits. Luckily, before he lost his mind, Luffy came and helped him escape. In One Piece Chapter 980, Kid, Luffy, and Roronoa Zoro started a commotion in the ongoing banquet at Onigashima where they met Apoo. Kid and his crew initially planned to stay low and wait for the perfect time to strike and execute their plan.

However, after seeing Apoo’s face, Kid’s blood boiled and remembered all the things that happened to him in Emperor Kaido’s prison. His crew tried to stop him from getting into trouble and being noticed by the enemies, but they were too late. One Piece Chapter 980 featured Kid crushing Apoo with his special attack named Punk Gibson.

Though it isn’t expected to be enough to completely take him down, Apoo must have received serious damage after directly taking Kid’s powerful attack. With the careless actions of Luffy, Zoro, and Kid, it would only be a matter of time before Emperor Kaido, Emperor Big Mom, and Shogun Orochi learn about the presence of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in Onigashima. However, Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law already expected such things to happen. During his conversation with Kinemon, Law revealed that he’s really planning to use Kid and Luffy as baits to perfectly execute their plan.