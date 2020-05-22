Michigan Attorney General Calls Donald Trump A ‘Petulant Child’ For Refusing To Wear Face Mask At Ford Visit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took aim at Donald Trump on Thursday, calling the president a “petulant child who refuses to follow the rules” after Trump went against public health rules by touring a Ford plant without wearing a facial covering.

Trump has generated controversy in recent weeks for his trips outside the White House where he has not worn a mask, despite guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling on all Americans to wear one while in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Ahead of the visit to the Ford plant, the company had said that Trump would be required to wear a mask during his tour, but Trump took it off shortly after arriving.

Nessel blasted Trump afterward, saying that he could have put people at serious risk by refusing to wear a mask.

“The president is a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules, and I have to say, this is no joke,” Nessel said during an appearance on CNN, via The Hill.

Public health experts have said that wearing a facial covering is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which spreads primarily through respiratory droplets. Trump has been in close contact with people who have tested positive for coronavirus, though Trump himself has repeatedly tested negative.

Nessel was vocal before Trump’s visit about the need for the president to wear a facial covering, even threatening that the state could sue companies that allow him to visit without wearing one. As The Inquisitr reported, Nessel warned ahead of the appearance that Trump must wear a mask to protect the health of those around him, noting that the state of Michigan has a law requiring that people wear a facial covering in public.

After Trump appeared without one, Nessel said that Trump has a responsibility as the nation’s leader to set an example of health and safety.

“He is portraying the worst possible message to those who can’t afford to be on the receiving end,” she said. “It’s very, very concerning.”

“I think the message he’s sending is the same message he sent when he took office in 2017, which is, ‘I don’t care about you, I don’t care about your health, I don’t care about your welfare, I don’t care about anyone but myself.”

It was not clear if Nessel had any intention of following through on the threat of potential legal action.